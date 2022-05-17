US President Joe Biden authorized the re-deployment of about 500 US troops to Somalia. Troops were withdrawn from the African country during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

“This is a repositioning of forces already in action.”said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in interview with journalists on Monday (May 16, 2022).

Before leaving Somalia, the US Army had around 700 troops in the country. The troops were sent to help local forces defeat the Al Shabaab insurgency, an Islamic fundamentalist group linked to Al Qaeda.

“We are approaching counterterrorism in a way tailored to the specific terrorist threats we see emerging from specific countries.”, added Jean-Pierre, without informing the exact number of soldiers sent.

According to the Pentagon, US troops should not participate directly in combat. They will provide training, advice and equipment to Somali forces.

In interview with journalistsUS Defense Spokesperson John Kirby said that the “plans are being made now as to how and when this change will be implemented”, without specifying a date for the deployment of the soldiers.

Based on an extremist interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, Al Shabaab is trying to overthrow the Somali government and seize power. The group frequently coordinates bombings across the country.