Biden announced this step after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others injured, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, on Thursday, when witnesses said that Israeli forces opened fire while huge crowds were racing to obtain relief materials from an aid convoy.

Biden added that airdrops will begin soon, and that the United States is looking for additional ways to facilitate the arrival of much-needed aid to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

He continued, saying: “In the coming days, we will join our friends in Jordan and others who are providing airdrops of additional food and supplies, and we will seek to open other routes… perhaps a sea corridor.”

The president twice referred to airdrops to aid Ukraine, but White House officials clarified that he was referring to Gaza.

Israel said that many of the dead were run over in a chaotic stampede, and that its forces opened fire on some of those it believed posed a threat to it.

The Israeli government said it was investigating the matter.

Biden's announcement came while hosting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House.

He said: “The aid arriving in Gaza is in no way sufficient. The lives of innocent people are at stake and the lives of children are at stake. We will not stand idly by until we provide more aid there. Hundreds of trucks must enter, not just dozens.”