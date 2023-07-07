Joe Biden has overcome his resistance and has taken the step of approving the delivery of cluster bombs to Ukraine for the counteroffensive against Russia. He has done it despite the fact that most of his allies are signatories to an agreement that prohibits the use of these weapons, dangerous for the civilian population, especially children, even years after launching. Germany and France, for example, continue to oppose its use, but have been careful to avoid openly criticizing Washington in their statements before the official announcement.

The United States includes cluster munitions in a new military aid package for Ukraine, as confirmed by the White House National Security Council spokesman, Jake Sullivan, this Friday at a press conference. The Pentagon has later specified that the new package, the 42nd delivered by the United States, is valued at 800 million dollars (about 730 million euros) and includes “hundreds of thousands” of cluster bombs among abundant artillery and armored ammunition.

The Government of Volodímir Zelenski considers cluster bombs especially useful in the counter-offensive phase to hit Russian troops entrenched in defensive positions, even though it is aware that they are being launched on their own territory and pose a threat to the future.

“Ukraine needs artillery to maintain its offensive and defensive operations. Artillery is at the center of this conflict. Ukraine fires thousands of shells a day to defend against Russian attempts to advance and also to support its own efforts to regain its sovereign territory,” said Sullivan, who indicated that this type of cluster munition will serve as a “bridge” while they make more conventional projectiles.

The spokesman stressed that Russia has massively used this type of ammunition and that Ukraine has promised to use it carefully to try to minimize the risk to civilians, stressing that it is to defend its own territory. In addition, since Russia has already used them and with a very high failure rate, it is necessary to carry out post-conflict clearance and demining of the land in any case and Ukraine has committed to it, he added.

“We recognize that cluster munitions create a risk of harm to civilians from unexploded ordnance. That is why we have postponed the decision as long as we could. But there is also a huge risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks overwhelm Ukrainian positions and seize more Ukrainian territory and subdue more Ukrainian civilians,” Sullivan insisted. “Ukraine would not be using these munitions in a foreign land. It is their country that they are defending. These are their citizens, who are protecting and are motivated to use whatever weapons systems they have in a way that minimizes the risks to those citizens,” he has said.

Cluster bombs are controversial, considered especially cruel, and are prohibited by more than a hundred signatory countries to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, including Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. Human rights organizations claim that both Russia and Ukraine have used them in the current war. This international agreement is also known as the Oslo Convention, since it was opened for signature in the Norwegian capital in 2008. It prohibits the use, storage, production and transfer of cluster munitions.

“Germany has also signed the convention; for us it is not an option”, the German Minister of Defense, Boris Pistorius, told the press in Bern (Switzerland). The French authorities have expressed themselves in the same sense. NATO, however, does not have a position on the matter and leaves each country to make its own decisions. The Atlantic Alliance celebrates its summit next week in Vilnius (Lithuania).

risk to civilians

The UN also opposes the use of these weapons, according to a spokesman for its Secretary General, António Guterres. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has once again asked countries not to use them this Friday. “Cluster munitions spread small bomblets over a wide area, many of which do not explode immediately,” said office spokeswoman Marta Hurtado. “They can kill and maim years later. That is why its use must cease immediately ”, she added.

Cluster bombs, also called fragmentation bombs, are air-dropped or fired from the ground and scatter multiple submunitions or small bomblets indiscriminately over an area that can cover the size of a football field. They are meant to sow destruction on multiple targets at once.

The problem is that this makes the attacks indiscriminate and puts potential civilian victims at risk, especially since some of the bombs often remain unexploded immediately after being dispersed and represent a danger to the population that can last for decades. The bomblets are designed to explode on contact, but not to self-detonate. If they land on vegetation, water, or soft ground, they may go unexploded.

“The transfer of these weapons would inevitably cause prolonged suffering to the civilian population and undermine the international opprobrium of their use,” Human Rights Watch said Thursday. Tens of thousands of civilians have been victims of this type of munitions, used in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, the Balkans and Ukraine, among other countries.

The United States maintains that the bombs it will deliver to Ukraine have a low “failure rate,” meaning there will be far fewer unexploded ones that could cause unintentional civilian deaths. The Pentagon has a stock of so-called dual-use enhanced conventional munitions (DPICM) that it no longer uses. The DPICMs that Washington will deliver to kyiv are fired from 155mm guns and each contain 88 submunitions.

“Cluster munitions used by Russia and Ukraine are killing civilians now and will continue to do so for many years,” Mary Wareham, acting arms director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement Thursday. “Both parties should stop using them immediately and not try to get more of these indiscriminate weapons.”

Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, told a Defense Department news briefing on Thursday that if a decision were made to supply the cluster bombs to Ukraine, the United States would “carefully select munitions with the lowest non-return rates.” detonation” and that they have “recent test data” in this regard. “The ones we are considering supplying would not include older variants with (non-detonation) rates greater than 2.35%,” he said. The general added that Russia has been using cluster munitions that have a very high failure rate.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin contacted his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Thursday to discuss developments on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to the Pentagon. “Austin also provided an update on US security assistance. Both leaders pledged to maintain close contact,” said the official summary of the call, which did not mention the cluster bombs or any other specific material.

The last large-scale US use of cluster bombs was during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, but US forces also considered them a key weapon during the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, according to Human Rights Watch. In the first three years of that conflict, it is estimated that the US-led coalition dropped more than 1,500 cluster bombs in Afghanistan.

