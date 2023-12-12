President of the United States of America Joe Biden, following a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, approved the allocation of another package of military assistance to Kyiv in the amount of $200 million. The agency reported this on December 12 Reuters.

“We are with you,” the agency quotes Biden as saying to Zelensky.

At the same time, when asked by journalists whether Ukraine could win in an armed conflict, the American leader only grinned and shrugged.

It is noted that during the negotiations between the two presidents, Zelensky said that Ukraine is gradually becoming less dependent on aid, and also thanked the United States for strengthening its air defense. The Ukrainian leader also noted that he would like to discuss with Biden the integration of Ukraine into the European Union (EU).

Today marks the end of the second day of the Ukrainian leader’s visit to the United States. Experts noted that Zelensky with his trip wants to prove that he “did everything possible to provide military assistance.” On December 11, Zelensky in Washington met with representatives of Washington defense companies and asked for their advice before negotiations with US President Joe Biden. On December 12, Zelensky’s schedule included a visit to the White House, as well as a meeting with senators and the speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Earlier that day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the $175 million package of American military aid to Ukraine allocated on December 6 was a criminal scheme to siphon off money, but it could not work indefinitely.

She also mentioned the statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that about 90% of financial military assistance to Kyiv remained in the United States. She emphasized that the statement of the American diplomat is not only misleading, but also confirms that for Washington “Ukraine is an opportunity to line its pockets.”

At the end of October, the Pentagon reported that the total amount of US military support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the tenure of American President Joe Biden as president exceeded $44.5 billion, and since the beginning of the Russian special military operation – $43.9 billion.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.