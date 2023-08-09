The Pentagon said that Biden approved the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

US President Joe Biden approved the training of pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on F-16 fighters, said Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh, commenting on the coordination of this issue in Washington. Her words lead RIA News.

“The President has given the green light to allow and support further progress in the exercise,” the U.S. defense official said.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian pilots would begin to be trained to fly the F-16 in August. The Ukrainian leader called the task difficult, since the supply and use of fighters must begin “as soon as possible.”

Prior to this, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Planning and Capabilities Mara Karlin said that Western allies will supply F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv in about a few months, when the pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will undergo appropriate training for their operation.