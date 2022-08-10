Variation is driven by rising positive ratings among Democratic voters after administration victories in Congress

The approval of the President of the United States, Joe Bidenfluctuated to the highest level in 2 months, according to research Reuters/Ipsos released this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022). Now, 40% of Americans rate the Democrat’s term positively.

The increase indicates good public reception of the government’s recent victories in Congress, such as the $430 billion package (R$ 2.2 trillion at the current price) to combat the climate crisis.

The bill was broken in the Senate by Vice Kamala Harris, who also accumulates the role of president of the House, decisive in tipping the balance in favor of the Democrats and circumventing the Republican opposition. Today, the Senate is divided into 50 seats for each side.

The variation was driven by an increase in approval among voters who identify with the president’s party. In this segment, 78% say they evaluate Biden’s work positively. In the last survey, carried out 15 days ago, the percentage was 69%.

In total voters, disapproval of the government is 55%. It was 57% in the survey released at the end of July. As of August 2021, Biden’s approval rating is below 50%.

The survey was conducted virtually with 1,005 Americans, 445 Democrats and 357 Republicans, from August 8 to 9, 2022. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

With 9.1% inflation in June in the United States, a record for the period since 1981, the Democratic Party tries to reverse the trend of defeat in the midterm elections in November. In the election, all members of the House of Representatives (435) and about ⅓ of the Senate (35 of 100) will be chosen, both with a current pro-government majority.

The research includes the visit of the president of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, to the island of Taiwan. The trip was not encouraged by the White House and deteriorated US-China relations. Since then, Beijing’s military activities on the outskirts of Taiwan, considered a “splinter province”, has increased.

It was also made during the period when the FBI carried out a search and seizure warrant at the mansion of former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday (Aug 8). The Republican is under investigation for allegedly taking boxes of documents from the White House after his term to the property.