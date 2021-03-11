United States President Joe Biden described the congressional approval of his huge economic recovery plan as a “historic victory” for Americans, and thus he achieved his first major successes since his accession to the presidency 50 days ago.

Although the Republicans were united in opposing the plan, and a Democrat joined them, the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives succeeded in approving the plan with 220 votes to 211 against.

When the vote result was released, the Democrats held a celebration and clapped in the hall.

On Friday, Biden will release the mega-plan worth $ 1,900 billion, a figure equivalent to Italy’s gross domestic product.

“This law constitutes a historic, historic victory for the Americans,” he said during a speech in Washington about the vaccination campaign, adding that he intended to sign it this week.

In what appears to be a response to Republican criticism, Biden said, “Every element in the US rescue plan is a response to real needs.”

“We are at a critical juncture in the history of our country,” Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in the session hall.

On the other hand, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said, “It is one of the worst laws ever,” and considered it “a classic example of an inflated Democratic program.”

Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said the economic recovery plan is only a “priority list for the left” and is not responding to the pandemic.

He stressed that only 9 percent of the plan “is related to combating Covid-19.”

The virus has killed 527,000 Americans and severely damaged an economy, which last year recorded a contraction of 3.5 percent.

Experts expect the plan, which enjoys widespread support in the polls, will boost growth.

“I think we will be able to reclaim all jobs from next year,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

According to the White House, the plan will create more than seven million new jobs this year, reduce health care costs and save lives by supporting the vaccination campaign.

The White House confirms that the plan will halve the child poverty rate.

But other economists warn of the risks of high inflation.

The plan includes allocating about $ 15 billion for the vaccination campaign, $ 50 billion for testing and tracking, and $ 10 billion for the production of vaccines.

The plan also allocates $ 126 billion to help schools reopen their doors despite the pandemic, and $ 350 billion for states and regions.

The plan included raising the minimum wage, but this provision was dropped in the Senate, where a conservative Democratic senator pressed for a reduction in unemployment benefits and the ceiling of checks.

Observers feared that these concessions would lead to objections among the progressives, but Democrats of all sects supported the plan.

After approving the economic recovery plan, Biden is seeking to pass a legislative bill related to American infrastructure, and he hopes that it will achieve greater agreement between the two parties.