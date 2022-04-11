US President Joe Biden has appointed two special advisers to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the White House press secretary said on Monday.

Former US Senator Christopher Dodd, with whom Biden worked closely on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for more than 28 years, and Ecuador-born former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell will be his special advisers for the summit that will be held from June 6 to 10, press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The two believe that President Biden “will renew and strengthen the collaboration and respect essential for a bright future” during this meeting, the only one that brings together the leaders of North, South and Central America and the Caribbean, adds the note. .

Under the slogan “Building a sustainable, resilient and equitable future”, governments, civil society and the private sector will work “together to strengthen our democracies, build more prosperous and inclusive economies and better protect human rights, health, dignity and security of our people,” says Psaki.

In the 1960s, before entering Congress, Dodd was part of President John Kennedy’s Peace Corps and Mucarsel-Powell is known to have supported Venezuelans fleeing their country by advocating a Temporary Protected Status for them, a migratory aid. which prevents deportation and gives them access to a work permit.

