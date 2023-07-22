WASHINGTON. President Joe Biden has announced the appointment of Admiral Lisa Franchetti to head the US Navy. If confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first woman to join the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Franchetti is called upon to replace the head of Naval Operations, Admiral Mike Gilday, whose four-year term expires in the fall. However, Admiral Franchetti risks seeing his confirmation stranded in the Senate, where Republican Tommy Tuberville is blocking over 270 promotions in the military ranks in conflict with Pentagon policy on abortion.

With the choice of Franchetti, one of the very few women to obtain the four stars in the US Armed Forces, Biden overrode the decision of Defense Secretary Lloy Austin, who had recommended Admiral Samuel Paparo, currently head of the Pacific Fleet, for the position. Paparo was instead appointed by Biden as head of the Conando of the Indo-Pacific. Other appointments announced by the White House include the selection of Vice Admiral James Kilby as Deputy Chief of Naval Operations and Vice Admiral Stephen Koehler to command the Pacific Fleet.