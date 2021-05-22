US President Joe Biden, during a meeting with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in, announced that he had appointed a special envoy for the DPRK. On Friday, May 21, reports Bloomberg…

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific, Son Kim, took this post.

As specified in the material, the American leader promised to closely coordinate policy towards Pyongyang with the South Korean authorities.

On May 2, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during a visit to London, discussed with the heads of the foreign ministries of Japan and South Korea Toshimitsu Motegi and Jung Ui Yong “common concerns” over North Korean issues, in particular nuclear and missile programs.

Blinken pointed out that during the conversation, “the commitment to trilateral cooperation in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was reaffirmed.”

On the same day, the director of the North American Department of the DPRK Foreign Ministry, Kwon Jong Geun, announced that the administration of US President Joe Biden intends to continue its hostile policy towards Pyongyang. Because of this, the North Korean authorities will be forced to take action.