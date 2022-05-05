Friday, May 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Biden appoints Karine Jean-Pierre as spokesperson, first African American in office

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre, the next White House press secretary.

Photo:

Brendan Smialowski/AFP

Karine Jean-Pierre, the next White House press secretary.

Jean-Pierre will also be the first openly gay person in that position.

United States President Joe Bidennamed on Thursday Karine Jean-Pierre as the next press secretary of the White Housethe first black and LGBTI woman to hold this high-profile position.

(It might interest you: Biden will discuss possible new sanctions against Russia with the G7)

Jean-Pierre, who will also be the first openly gay person in that position, will replace Jen Psaki, under whom she served as deputy, effective May 13, according to a White House statement.

(You might be interested in: Abortion in the United States: Senate will vote on a bill to protect it)

INTERNATIONAL WRITING
*With information from AFP.

More world news:

-Alleged murderer of LGBT men in Bilbao, Spain, would be Colombian
-Espionage in Spain: head of the secret service, targeted for scandal
-Ukraine: UN counts 5.7 million refugees from the war

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Biden #appoints #Karine #JeanPierre #spokesperson #African #American #office

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

“Doctor Strange 2″: the massacre of Scarlet Witch that shocked fans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.