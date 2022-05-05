Biden appoints Karine Jean-Pierre as spokesperson, first African American in office

United States President Joe Bidennamed on Thursday Karine Jean-Pierre as the next press secretary of the White Housethe first black and LGBTI woman to hold this high-profile position.

Jean-Pierre, who will also be the first openly gay person in that position, will replace Jen Psaki, under whom she served as deputy, effective May 13, according to a White House statement.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP.

