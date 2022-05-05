Biden appoints Karine Jean-Pierre as spokesperson, first African American in office

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Karine Jean-Pierre, the next White House press secretary.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP
Karine Jean-Pierre, the next White House press secretary.
Jean-Pierre will also be the first openly gay person in that position.
May 05, 2022, 04:29 PM
United States President Joe Bidennamed on Thursday Karine Jean-Pierre as the next press secretary of the White Housethe first black and LGBTI woman to hold this high-profile position.
Jean-Pierre, who will also be the first openly gay person in that position, will replace Jen Psaki, under whom she served as deputy, effective May 13, according to a White House statement.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
*With information from AFP.
