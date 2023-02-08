Joe Biden appealed for unity in his State of the Union speech delivered to Congress tonight, but, during a passage on raising the debt ceiling, some Republicans booed the president and called him a ‘liar’.

The traditional message to the Joint Chambers was a mix between a claim of the results obtained – with unemployment at an all-time low of 3.4%, inflation down and the price of petrol down by 1.50 dollars from its maximum – in first two years in office, and a list of promises of what Biden still believes he can do, especially if he is re-elected in 2024. An action that, the president underlined, is needed in Congress now divided between the Republican House and the Senate Democrat, of a bipartisan effort to “finish the job” of reviving the US economy.

“To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there’s no reason we can’t do it and find a consensus on the important things in this,” he said, stating that this is what Americans are asking because ” confrontation as an end in itself, the pursuit of power and conflict leads us nowhere”.

But the conflict manifested itself in the courtroom immediately afterwards, when Biden accused the Republicans of holding the American economy “hostage” in order to obtain cuts of public expenditure, in particular pension, social security and Medicare. “Instead of making the rich pay their fair share, some Republicans want to see the demise of Social Security and Medicare,” she said, stressing, however, that it’s not the “majority” of Republicans.

At this point, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Trumpian MP fronting the more extremist wing of the GOP, shouted “liar” at the president, prompting a chorus of boos from other Republicans. But Biden did not give up: “If anyone has any doubts, contact my office and they will give you a copy of the proposal,” he said while the Republican speaker, Kevin McCarthy, who was seated behind him, shook his head.

“I will stop anyone who tries to cut the pension, anyone who tries to cut Medicare, I will not allow them to be taken away, not today, not tomorrow, never,” concluded Biden, while the most extreme Republicans still shouted ‘liar’. At this point, Biden challenged them, and with a thumbs up he said, “So we’re in agreement, Social Security and Medicare don’t touch.”