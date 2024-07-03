Home page politics

After his weak performance in the TV debate against Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden is coming under pressure. He is now said to have directly addressed a possible withdrawal.

Washington, DC – Joe Biden is apparently considering withdrawing from the presidential election campaign. This is reported by the New York Times citing a confidant of the incumbent US president. If Biden can no longer convince the public that he is fit for office, he is aware that he “may not be able to save his candidacy,” the report says.

After his debacle in the first TV debate on US election against Donald Trump At the end of June, the debate about his advanced age and state of health picked up speed again. Biden had spoken with a hoarse voice, repeatedly got tangled up in his formulations and did not finish his sentences. Even within the Democratic Party Panic spread. Calls for a replacement became louder. (lrg)

