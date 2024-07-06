Biden says he didn’t take a cognitive test

The President of the United States said that he did not take a cognitive ability test. The politician also said during an interview with the TV channel ABC avoided a direct answer to the question of whether he was prepared to make public the results of such testing.

“No, and no one said that I needed to do this,” he noted.

The journalist asked several times whether the president was ready to take such a step and make the test results public. Instead of a direct answer, Joe Biden said that his work results “daily” prove his professional suitability for the post of head of state.

At the same time, speaking about his predecessor and Republican Donald Trump, the owner of the White House stated that he considers him a “pathological liar.”

Earlier, the White House said that Joe Biden was not going to drop out of the presidential race after his failure in the debate with Donald Trump. Official spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that the politician personally denied reports that he was considering such a possibility.

In turn, Biden himself explained his failure in the debates with Donald Trump by a lack of strength.