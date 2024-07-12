Biden: Hypothetical Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia with US weapons would make no sense

During a press conference following the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden answered a question about whether he was ready to allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to strike deep into Russia with American weapons. His words are quoted RIA News.

According to the politician, hypothetical attacks, including on Moscow, do not make sense, even if Washington allows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to carry them out.

“The question is: If Zelensky had the ability to strike Moscow, the Kremlin, would that make sense? It wouldn’t,” Biden said.

He added that the task for Kyiv is to make the most optimal use of the weapons supplied by the US.

Earlier, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby reported that the United States continues to discuss with Kiev restrictions on strikes with American weapons deep into Russia. According to him, there is no talk of permission to “strike anywhere.”