The Joe Biden Administration took a further step in its reopening to the world on Monday by announcing the return of the United States to the UN Human Rights Committee, “a key channel to shed light on human rights abuses and violations wherever occur ”, Ned Price, spokesman for the State Department, explained on the social network Twitter. A member of the Security Council of the organization, and therefore with the right of veto, the return of the United States is interpreted as a firm commitment to “lead efforts to promote accountability in the world,” according to this source. Republican Donald Trump had pulled out of the country in June 2018 in protest of the Geneva-based Council’s treatment of Israel. Identical argument to the one used by the then president to justify the US’s departure from Unesco a year earlier.

“We recognize that the Human Rights Council is a body full of flaws, in need of reform in its program, membership and priorities, including the disproportionate attention it devotes to Israel. But to remedy its shortcomings and ensure that it fulfills its mission, the United States must come to the table and play its full role as a spearhead in diplomacy. [internacional]”, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, explained in a statement. But instead of redoubling our efforts, adds the chief of US diplomacy, “our withdrawal did nothing to promote significant change, but created a vacuum of American leadership. [en el mundo], which authoritarian countries have used to their advantage ”, explains Blinken, with an explicit reassuring nod to Israel, which especially fears the re-establishment of the nuclear pact with Iran by the new White House.

The effective use of multilateral tools such as that of the UN body will be an important element of US foreign policy, “focused on democracy, human rights and equality,” Blinken recalls. “When it works properly, the Council singles out the countries with the worst balance in human rights and can be an important forum for those who fight injustice and tyranny,” he stressed, in addition to promising to work to bring “positive changes “In collaboration with the” friends “of Washington.

The UN Human Rights Council is made up of 47 member states – some of which are denounced for their attacks on human rights – elected by the United Nations General Assembly. The US will now regain its observer status, Blinken recalled, adding this UN agency to the list of multilateral commitments already signed by Biden, after the reincorporation, as promised in the electoral campaign, to the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Organization of Health (WHO). The announcement comes on the heels of the Biden Administration announcing last week that it is withdrawing its military support for Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war, where a Human Rights Council commission in 2018 denounced the possible commission of war crimes by all the parties involved.