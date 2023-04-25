US president to run for Democratic nomination to occupy the White House for another 4 years

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, 80 years old, announced this Tuesday (April 25, 2023) that he will run The Democratic Party nomination for re-election in 2024.

The date coincides with the announcement made in 2020 for the election in which Republican Donald Trump won and became the 46th US president.

While the party has yet to endorse the nomination, traditionally incumbent presidents enjoy the prerogative of having the nomination approved automatically by deference.

Biden became the oldest president to be elected in 2020 when he won 306 delegates in the United States Electoral College and surpassed the minimum of 270 needed to win at age 77. If he is re-elected, the president will end his term at the age of 86, in January 2029.

“Each generation had a moment when it had to defend democracy, defend its fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for re-election as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.” published biden on your Twitter profile with a campaign launch video.

The recording begins with videos of the invasion of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Then, it cuts to the image of a woman holding a pro-abortion sign at the Supreme Court and, subsequently, an image of the White House, representing the three Powers of the country.

“Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. […] That was the job of my 1st term: to fight for our democracy, protect our rights and ensure that everyone in this country is treated equally.”says Biden.

According to him, however, “extremists” of the Republican Party want to withdraw part of these social rights, such as social security. The video shows images of Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president’s main opponent.

“I ran for election 4 years ago. We were in a battle for America’s soul. And we still are. This is not a period to be condescending. That’s why I’m running to re-election.”