Joe Biden announced this Thursday (20) another US$ 1 billion (about R$ 5 billion) to combat climate change in developing countries, after a virtual meeting that included the participation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In addition to Lula, the meeting of the Forum of the main economies on energy and climate, the fourth organized by Biden as president, was also attended by, among others, China’s climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua.

Biden announced a $1 billion contribution to the Green Climate Fund, which funds efforts by the richest countries to help developing economies switch to cleaner energy and build resilient infrastructure.

“The impacts of climate change will be felt most by those who have least contributed to the problem, including developing nations. As major economies and major emitters, we must step up and support these economies,” Biden said.

That money is immediately available, a US official who requested anonymity told reporters.

During the forum, Lula complained that developed countries are not sufficiently involved in solving the climate problem.

“Since the commitment was made in 2009, the climate financing offered by developed countries remains below the promise of 100 billion dollars (about R$ 500 billion) per year. Everyone needs to do their part,” he said, according to Planalto.

– “Very great achievement” –

Although the extra amount of US$ 500 million (about R$ 2.5 billion) that Biden intends to allocate to the Amazon Fund may be rejected in the US Congress, the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, celebrated the announcement as “a great achievement ”.

The American contribution is valuable “both for what it means to have the United States contributing to the fund, and for the volume of resources”, declared the minister during a press conference in Brasília.

“The commitment of the Biden government is very great to make this commitment possible” and “it encourages other countries to also contribute resources”, he added.

The Amazon Fund, originally financed by Norway and Germany, is a multilateral mechanism managed by Brazil for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest.

The two European countries stopped cooperation in 2019 due to former President Jair Bolsonaro’s lack of commitment to protecting the forest.

Lula stated at the forum that deforestation in the Amazon had been reduced “by more than 80% over a decade” in his previous terms. His goal is to end deforestation of the forest by 2030.

“We have a commitment to reforest 12 million hectares and we are strengthening investments in the bioeconomy, guaranteeing decent and sustainable jobs for the 25 million Brazilians who live in the” Amazon region and, “in August, we are going to bring together the leaders of the Amazon countries, with the objective of promoting a new common agenda”, stated the PT member during the meeting.

Biden considers tackling climate change a priority and aims to reduce US emissions by 50-52% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels as part of global commitments made in the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5º C.

“We have to step up our ambitions,” Biden told the other leaders, facing what he called “a time of great danger, but also of great potential” for humanity.

