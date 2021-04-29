ofKatarina bailiff shut down

Milestone for US President Joe Biden: On the occasion of his first 100 days in office, he spoke for the first time in front of the two chambers in the Senate – and looked optimistically into the future.

Update from April 29th: US President Joe Biden made his first address to Congress and looked optimistically into the future. “America is on the move again,” said Biden to MPs and senators on the eve of his 100th day in the presidency. In order to defend its international leadership role, the USA would have to invest massively in infrastructure, research and education.

“The rest of the world is not waiting for us,” said Biden on Wednesday evening (local time) – and called on the opposition Republicans to work with him on his plans for a gigantic infrastructure package. “We can’t be so busy competing with each other that we forget about competing with the rest of the world for the 21st century.”

Biden wants huge infrastructure package for the US: “Doing nothing is not an option”

His infrastructure package with a volume of around two trillion dollars (1.7 trillion euros), called the “American Job Plan”, will make America fit for the future. It will also “create millions of well-paid jobs” and at the same time make an important contribution to the fight against climate change, said Biden. The US president assured him that he was also open to suggestions from the Republicans that met resistance. “But doing nothing is not an option”.

Biden also used his speech to promote his new reform proposal for an “American Family Plan”. The package is priced at $ 1.8 trillion and includes more funding for preschool and higher education and tax breaks for families. This is to be financed by higher taxes for the rich. The rich would have to “pay their fair share,” said Biden in his one-hour speech to Congress.

After George Floyd’s death: Biden campaigns for police reform in speech – “epidemic of armed violence”

He also advocated extensive police reform following the death of African American George Floyd around a year ago and tightening gun law following a series of firearm attacks in recent months. “I will do everything in my power to protect the American people from this gun violence epidemic,” he said. Biden affirmed that he wanted to ban so-called ghost weapons without registration.

There must also be a ban on large assault weapons with extensive magazines with around 100 rounds. It is also up to Congress to act, Biden continued. “We need more Republicans in the Senate who join the vast majority of their Democratic counterparts.” The vast majority of Americans are in favor of gun control reforms, Biden said.

On January 20, Biden succeeded Donald Trump in the White House. In his speech, the 78-year-old said he had inherited “a nation in crisis”. “The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the civil war. ”The Democrat was referring to the corona pandemic, the historic economic crisis it triggered with millions of unemployed and the attack by radical Trump supporters on the Capitol on January 6th. “America’s house was on fire 100 days ago,” said Biden. Now the USA are already “taking off” again: “We are working again, dreaming again, rediscovering, leading the world again”

Biden gives speech and draws corona balance sheet – “Go and get vaccinated, America!”

In his speech, Biden also mentioned the successes in the fight against Corona. Since the beginning of his tenure, 220 million vaccine doses have been injected, and more than half of adults in the United States have already received at least one vaccine dose. In doing so, he clearly exceeded his self-imposed goal of originally administered 100 million vaccine doses within 100 days. He appealed to people to get vaccinated: “Go and get vaccinated, America!”

“The last 100 days in one of the worst pandemics in history have been one of the greatest logistical achievements this country has ever seen,” Biden continued. But the epidemic has not yet been defeated, and the USA must remain vigilant. According to the US President, the USA will provide other countries with vaccines as soon as there are sufficient doses for their own people. America will be an “arms dump for vaccinations” for the world, just as the US was the arsenal of democracy during World War II, Biden said. No country can cope with the pandemic on its own, he stressed. “There is no wall high enough to keep all viruses out.”

In his speech, Biden also made it clear that the US is not looking for a conflict with China: He has called on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to comply with global trade rules and praised the defense of American interests. “In my conversation with President Xi, I told him that we welcome the competition and that we are not looking for a conflict.” Against the background of massive tensions between Russia and the United States, he warned Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin against further escalation. “With regard to Russia, I made it very clear to President Putin that we are not aiming for an escalation, but that your actions have consequences,” said Biden. Commenting on the recent US punitive measures, he said: “I have responded directly and appropriately to Russia’s interference in our elections and cyber attacks on our government and companies.”

Historic premiere at the first Biden speech at the congress

Biden pledged support for trans people in the United States in his first speech to both chambers of Congress. “To all transgender Americans who watch at home – especially the young people who are so brave: I want you to know that the president is behind you.” to protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination. To do this, the law must receive a majority in the Senate.

US presidents traditionally give a speech to Congress every year. From the second year in office, the address will be referred to as the State of the Union Address. The speech took place under special conditions because of the Corona crisis. Only around 200 members of parliament, senators, members of the government and other guests were invited. Usually around 1,600 guests gather for speeches by the President in Congress. After the Capitol was stormed around three and a half months ago, strict safety precautions also apply.

Two women behind Biden were a historic premiere: Vice President Kamala Harris in her role as Senate President and the Chairwoman of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi. The two congress leaders traditionally sit behind the president when he gives his speech in the Capitol. For the first time in US history, two women have held these posts.

100 days in office: US President Biden delivers first speech to US Congress – does he announce a trillion dollar plan?

First report from April 28th: Washington – It will be his first major appearance before the Senate: A good three months after taking office, US President Joe Biden * will give his first speech in front of both chambers of Congress on Wednesday evening (local time; 3:00 a.m. CEST Thursday, April 29). In this case, the address marks the end of his first 100 days in office. This Thursday is Biden’s hundredth day as president – he was sworn in on January 20th.

As announced in advance from the White House *, the President wants to propose a significant expansion of social benefits in the country in order to support families more and to cover a larger part of the education costs for children and students. The state would have to invest a lot of money for this: over a decade, the plan would cost around 1.8 trillion US dollars (the equivalent of 1.5 trillion euros) and should be financed with tax increases and the more consistent collection of due duties.

100-day speech: Recently there was a scandal between Trump and Pelosi

The first speech by a newly elected US President at a joint session of the House of Representatives * and the Senate * in the US Capitol does not count as a State of the Union address, which is otherwise annually. Biden’s first speech in this way is not due until next year.

In February of last year, Biden's predecessor in office, Donald Trump, gave a State of the Union address to Congress. The Republican had praised the successes of his term in office. The chairman of the House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, had then torn up Trump's speech manuscript in front of the cameras and thus caused a scandal. Presidents often use the annual speech to announce new initiatives or laws.