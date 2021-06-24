The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Wednesday (June 23, 2021) that the country will tighten up the inspection of arms sales. The Democrat advocated making more resources available to the police.

The country suffers from an increase in firearms crimes. Data from Gun Violence Archive show that, in 2020, the homicide rate in big cities grew 30% compared to 2019.

“The fact is, we’ve seen an increase in armed violence across the country since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s unacceptable – and we have to act to fight it. That’s why we are announcing a comprehensive approach to preventing and responding to firearm crimes and ensuring public safety”, wrote Biden in the Twitter.

Speaking with US Attorney General Merrick Garland, Biden said he would tighten punishment for those who sell weapons illegally, without taking into account procedures such as background checks.

“We are seeking funding to increase ATF inspection capacity [Escritório de Álcool, Tabaco, Armas de Fogo e Explosivos –organização de fiscalização ligada ao Departamento de Justiça] and improve its effectiveness. ATF has very limited inspection capabilities.”, said Biden

According to the US president, the agency was instructed to prioritize the inspection of arms sales.

Biden said the 2022 fiscal budget will request “features to add inspection positions at every step”. He advised municipal and state governments to use funds from the recovery package to invest in increasing the number of agents and in technology.

In April, Biden announced a set of measures to combat armed violence in the country. Among the actions is one to regulate the calls “ghost weapons” –made in a homemade way.

You kits Phantom weapons to assemble can be purchased without background checks, and the parts do not have serial numbers, making them difficult to track.

