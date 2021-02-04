US President Joe Biden announced today, Thursday, the “return” of US diplomacy to the international arena.

“America is back. Diplomacy is back,” Biden said, in a speech to State Department employees in Washington.

The Democratic president has pledged once again to “rebuild alliances” of the United States.

These statements come after four years, during which many believe that the United States has backed away from its international obligations under former Republican President Donald Trump.

The US President called on the military in Myanmar to “relinquish power” and release the officials and activists who were detained this week after seizing power from civilians headed by Aung San Suu Kyi.

In his first prominent foreign policy speech, Biden said, “The Myanmar military should relinquish the power it has seized, release the activists and officials it has detained, lift restrictions on communications, and refrain from using violence.”

The US President also announced his intention to double the number of immigrants that the United States receives annually by eight, compared to the restrictions imposed by Trump.

In line with his campaign promises, the new president has set 125,000 the number of immigrants who can be accepted under the resettlement program, compared to 15,000 in the current fiscal year.