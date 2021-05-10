Biden announces the plan to return the Americans to work

Today, Monday, the US President announced his plan to return Americans to their jobs after the country achieved great success in the vaccination campaign against the emerging corona virus.

Biden defended himself against critics who say that expanding unemployment benefits under the Covid-19 Mitigation Act makes Americans reluctant to accept new jobs.

Biden said, “If you receive unemployment benefits and are offered a suitable job, then you cannot turn down that job and continue to receive unemployment benefits.”

He also said that his administration is heading in the right direction with regard to economic growth, adding that in the coming months the United States will witness the fastest economic growth the country has known in 40 years. The US President’s plan also included efforts to make it easier for employers to hire workers and help more people obtain access. On jobs.

Those efforts include funding for state and local governments, aid for childcare providers, and assistance for employers to hire and retain workers.

The US Labor Department said on Friday that the world’s largest economy added 266,000 jobs in April, a number well below the one million jobs economists had forecast.

Republicans blamed unemployment benefits for those numbers, saying the financial aid did not encourage people to return to work.