Amid the tension between Russia and Ukraine, US President Joe Biden confirmed that he will send troops to Eastern Europe. However, he pointed out that he will do it within the framework of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO), so the military would not be on Ukrainian soil. Some 8,500 US troops are on “high alert.”

“I will move troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries in the short term. Not too many.” With these words, the US president confirmed the transfer of soldiers from his country to territories near Russia and Ukraine.

His announcement came days after the Pentagon reported that they are keeping 8,500 soldiers, currently on US territory, “on high alert” to be deployed to that region of the Old Continent.

However, Biden stressed that the military will not be sent to Ukrainian soil, but that the transfer will be done within the framework of NATO. Ukraine is not part of the military alliance, made up of 30 countries. Yes, other ex-Soviet nations such as Romania and Bulgaria are part of the organization, from where the Kremlin demands that Western troops be withdrawn.

Eastern Europe is experiencing moments of concern after the exponential deployment in the last year of Russian troops along its borders with Ukraine, more than 100,000 uniformed, which is seen by the West as the prelude to a possible Moscow invasion of Ukrainian territory. .

The Kremlin rejects the accusations, while maintaining pressure on the US and NATO to respond to its demands regarding the presence of Western armies in Eastern Europe.

Vladimir Putin’s Administration sees the intentions of its neighbor, Ukraine, to join the Atlantic Alliance as a provocation. The Russian government demands guarantees, including the promise that Kiev will not be accepted into NATO and the end of the activity of that organization in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

But Washington and its allies made it clear, in a written response delivered to Moscow on January 26, that they will not make concessions on this matter, a high point of the current tension.

President Vladimir Putin assured in a video call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, January 28, that the West’s response does not satisfy him, but he left the door open to diplomatic channels.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov affirmed that at least there is “something” that can be negotiated regarding the Biden government’s counterproposals, regarding arms control, transparency and stability in the region, but pointed out that Moscow evaluates them and The next steps to take will depend on what Putin decides.

Russia has “a full range of options”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reiterated in recent hours that the Russian government could use any part of its armed force to seize Ukrainian cities and “significant territories.”

He also asserted that Moscow could carry out “coercive acts or provocative political acts”, such as the recognition of pro-Russian breakaway states in eastern Ukraine.

FILE-Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the head of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), Ella Pamfilova, via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, on September 20, 2021. © EFE / Alexei Druzhinin

In 2014, Russia annexed the province of Crimea, a Ukrainian territory since 1954, although it was historically considered by Russia as part of its territory.

Since then, clashes have increased between the two sides, with Putin backing the Donbass separatists and Kiev denouncing infringements against its sovereignty.

Now, Austin claims that the buildup of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine has reached the point where the Kremlin leader has “a full range of military options.”

While we do not believe that President Putin has made the final decision to use these forces against Ukraine, he clearly now has the ability to do so.

There is still uncertainty about what will happen in the region, when the only latent options are confrontation or dialogue, Macron told Putin on Friday.

With Reuters, AP and EFE