Tuesday, April 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Biden announces that he will run for re-election in the 2024 elections

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in World
0
Biden announces that he will run for re-election in the 2024 elections


close

Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address.

Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address.

The president confirmed that he will run for the Presidency again in a video.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Tuesday that he will stand for re-election in the 2024 elections.

“When I ran for president four years ago I said we’re in a battle for America’s soul. And we still are, “said the president in a video entitled” Freedom “in which he confirmed that he will again run for the Presidency of the country.

News in development…

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Biden #announces #run #reelection #elections

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Biden announces re-nomination for the 2024 presidential election: “This is not the time to settle”

Biden announces re-nomination for the 2024 presidential election: "This is not the time to settle"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result