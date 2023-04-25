Biden announces that he will run for re-election in the 2024 elections

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address.
The president confirmed that he will run for the Presidency again in a video.
The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Tuesday that he will stand for re-election in the 2024 elections.
“When I ran for president four years ago I said we’re in a battle for America’s soul. And we still are, “said the president in a video entitled” Freedom “in which he confirmed that he will again run for the Presidency of the country.
News in development…
