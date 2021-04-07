More speed for the vaccination campaign in the United States: President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that all adults in the country will be eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus from April 19, several days before the previous ambitious goal.

“Our vaccination program is in full swing. We are making it easier to access a vaccine (…) We are the first country to administer 150 million vaccines and the first country to fully vaccinate more than 62 million people, “congratulated the Democratic president in a speech at the House White.

With his announcement, Biden brought forward the previously estimated date to May 1 for end age, health, or other category restrictions to anyone who wants to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This does not necessarily mean that everyone can be vaccinated immediately, as distribution is still in progress.

Earlier, Biden visited a vaccination center in Virginia, outside Washington, and said that while the worst of the pandemic “is not over yet,” the vaccination rate suggests it will soon be over.

The president immediately placed mass vaccination at the center of his agenda as soon as he came to power in late January, in an attempt to quickly curb the pandemic and relaunch the US economy.

The initial goal of administering one million doses each day was far exceeded, and White House adviser on the pandemic, Andy Slavitt, said Monday that the United States is “now averaging 3.1 million injections per day during the period of seven days most recent.

“Over the weekend, there were more than 4 million vaccinations recorded in a single day for the first time,” he added.

The original goal of the Biden administration was to hit 100 million in its first 100 days, on April 30, but it was expanded to 200 million, a figure that could also be exceeded.

This flow of good news is in contrast, however, to the constant increase in COVID-19 infections in the country, while some Americans begin to lower their guard after more than a year wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and commercial and marketing restrictions. entertainment.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the governmental Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned that young people are at the center of this resurgence.

“We’re seeing this happening predominantly in young adults,” Walensky said Monday. “Many of them, as I highlighted, participate in extracurricular activities and youth sports.”

At the beginning of March, Texas, the second most populous state in the country, announced the end of the mandatory wearing of masks and the total reopening of stores. Other states followed suit or are preparing to do so.

In Florida, where wearing a mask was never mandatory and restaurants and beaches were only closed for three months, thousands of students recently traveled to spend spring break there.