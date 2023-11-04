When asked if any progress had been made on the issue, Biden answered “yes” as he left a church in Delaware, and gave a thumbs up before getting into his car. He did not give any other details, according to Agence France-Presse.

Earlier Saturday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told reporters in Amman that a humanitarian truce would help protect civilians and deliver more aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Minister Blinken urged Israel to adopt a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to violent air strikes for weeks that led to the deaths of thousands of Palestinians.

Blinken told Israeli officials that Israel’s approval of a humanitarian truce “will help Washington ward off the increasing pressure it faces due to its support for the Israeli operation in Gaza,” and “will help Israel gain more time before its comprehensive ground attack” on Gaza.

According to what was reported by the American website “Axios”, the Biden administration supports Israel’s goal of dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities, but it is under increasing pressure from some Democrats in Congress, and its allies and partners in the region, for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Axios explained that Blinken informed his Israeli counterparts that the Biden administration is subject to a lot of criticism locally and internationally because it gives Israel its full support.