Biden announced the transfer of air defense missiles and anti-UAV equipment to Kyiv

US President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine during a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, the official website White House.

Biden said that the United States intends to transfer air defense missiles to Kyiv to ensure the protection of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will also receive ammunition and mobile missile launchers.

“The US President announced that air defense missiles, anti-drone equipment and anti-tank missiles, as well as ammunition to protect soldiers on the front lines, will be transferred to Kyiv,” the statement said.

Earlier, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Jim Risch accused Biden of being afraid to reveal the US strategy towards Ukraine. He stressed that the Foreign Relations Committee, from the first days of the conflict in Ukraine, “has been asking for a strategy on how the US and our allies can help Ukraine win.”