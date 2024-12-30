The Administration of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Monday additional military and financial aid for Ukraine worth $5.9 billion, a new aid package that the White House is releasing before Republican Donald Trump’s term begins on January 20.

In this way, President Biden announced this Monday about 2.5 billion in military assistance for Ukraine as the Ukrainian people continue to defend their independence and freedom from Russian aggression.” That package includes $1.25 billion in military aid and 1.2 billion more as part of the Security Assistance Initiative for Ukraine and which will focus on air defense, artillery and other weapons systems.

The Treasury Department has also announced additional funding for 3.4 billion dollars for Ukrainewhich continues to face Russian attacks in the east and maintains an incursion into the Russian Kursk region.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, the US Treasury has released about 30,000 million dollars in financing, vital for the kyiv government to continue paying salaries and keeping the State afloat during the war. “The United States They will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war in the time I have left in the White House,” the US president said in a statement.

“I have directed my administration to continue increasing aid to Ukraine as quickly as possible, including shipping old equipment from the United States and quickly sending it to the battlefield and supporting our defense industry to replace our arsenals with new weapons,” Biden said.

Artillery, thousands of rockets…

The Department of Defense is working to also send thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets and armored vehicles to Ukraine, which now has to face the tough winter campaign. Trump, who will take office on January 20, has promised to end the war in Ukraine and bring kyiv to the negotiating table with Moscow.

Additionally, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s envoy to Ukraine and Russia, the idea of ​​​​stopping aid has flown over to Ukraine to force it to start peace negotiations. According to the Congressional Budget Responsibility Committee, the Legislature has approved about $175 billion in assistance to Ukraine since February 2022.