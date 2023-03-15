The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed an executive order on Tuesday announcing new actions to toughen access to firearms in the country.

Biden plans to give more details of his measures during a visit to Monterey Park (California), where a shooting killed 11 people in january.

(Also: Biden calls Florida’s policy on trans minors ‘shameful’)

The executive order, made public by the White House, aims to reduce armed violence with, among other measures, improvements to support shooting survivors and relatives of victims during their recovery processes in terms of mental health.

There will be fewer guns ending up in the hands of criminals and abusers

To do this, the Ministry of Health and the Attorney General’s Office must submit a proposal to the Presidency with that objective before September 15 of this year.

In addition, Biden will task US Attorney General Merrick Garland with adjusting the current legal definition of companies that sell guns to more closely conform to the law. law that requires them to check criminal records of any potential buyer.

(Also: US: Florida seeks to legalize the purchase of long guns at 18)

President Biden’s announcement occurs at the same time that the governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, promotes measures to make the carrying of weapons in the state more flexible.

“This measure means that fewer guns will be sold without a criminal record check and thereforethere will be fewer weapons that end up in the hands of criminals and abusers,” said a White House official who advanced the actions in a call with the media.

In turn, Biden will announce that the Government is going to launch information campaigns on the so-called “Red Flag” laws, which allow the activation of a legal procedure to confiscate firearms of those who represent a danger to third parties or to themselves.

(Read: Evil stepmother, convicted of letting her stepson freeze to death in winter)

“19 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws of this type (…) but they are not effective if the public does not know when and how to use them,” added the official.

Protests against the proliferation of weapons in the United States. See also Elon Musk assures that multiplanetary life would be the solution to extinction Photo: Brendan McDermid/ Reuters

Regarding manufacturers, Biden will ask the Federal Trade Commission to prepare a report on how these companies promote the use of firearms among minors, the White House said.

In June it will be one year since Congress approved a limited, but historic legislative agreement for the control of firearms.

(We recommend: US Justice opens investigation after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank)

That law included a review of the gun-purchasing process for those under 21 and established incentives for states that pass so-called “danger alert” laws.

However, these types of restrictions are has met with opposition from some members of the Republican partywho have argued that it violates constitutional rights.

On January 21, a man killed 11 people in the city of Monterey Park, 15 kilometers from Los Angeles, and committed suicide shortly after when he was cornered by the Police.

EFE