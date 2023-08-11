The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has declared a national emergency in response to the potential threat posed by China’s use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductor technology and quantum computing. This measure will translate into a series of restrictions and, in some cases, prohibitions on commercial transactions with companies involved in said technologies.

(You may be interested in: US inflation breaks its downward streak and rises two tenths in July to 3.2%).

Biden, in a statement issued from the White House, has expressed his concerns about the strategy that, according to him, China has been following. “I believe that the countries in question are engaged in a broad and long strategy that seeks advances in critical technologies for military, intelligence, surveillance or cyber capabilities.“, he pointed out.

The president has also highlighted the tendency of these countries to blur the lines between the civil and military sectors, not only through research and development, but also through the acquisition and diversion of advanced technologies in order to achieve superiority in the military field. .

(You may be interested in: Trump assistant pleads not guilty to charges in case of classified documents).

The possible use of China on artificial intelligence raises concerns in several nations, including the United States.

Biden has warned that rapid advances in semiconductors, microelectronics, AI and quantum technology allow China to increase its ability to threaten US national security. These technologies could be used to develop sophisticated weapons capable of compromising cryptographic codes and other security systems. This is fueled by certain investments from the United States.

Given this, the president has announced the implementation of trade and investment restrictions with respect to China and its companies that are engaged in these sensitive technologies. These regulations could imply the need to notify certain transactions or even prohibit them altogether.

The task of detailing these measures will fall to Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, who will work in collaboration with Congress, the Commerce Department, the State Department, the Energy Department and intelligence agencies. These regulations are expected to be introduced next year.

China’s response to these measures has been discontent. The restrictions imposed by Biden have been labeled as “economic coercion” and “technological harassment”. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman has stated that these actions they seek to deprive China of its right to development, rather than purely for national security.

More news

Alert in Hawaii: at least 36 dead and thousands evacuated by forest fires

Man who threatened Biden was shot and killed in FBI raid in Utah

A woman was injured after a hawk dropped a snake on her

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from Europa Press, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.