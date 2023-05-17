US President Joe Biden said that soon with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The head of the White House announced this to reporters on May 17.

“We’ll meet soon enough,” he stressed.

The politician did not answer additional questions from journalists.

Earlier, on May 11, U.S. National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan and Wang Yi, head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP), discussed the Russian special operation in Ukraine and Taiwan at a meeting in Vienna. The White House noted at the time that the meeting was part of an ongoing effort to keep lines of communication open.

Prior to this, on May 8, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, during a meeting with US Ambassador Nicholas Burns, noted that the United States should deeply rethink the policy towards Beijing.

In early May, Bloomberg reported that the US was preparing a military aid package for Taiwan. Already, the country’s Congress has authorized the American president to send up to $ 1 billion from the country’s reserves to “support island democracy.”

At the end of April, the US Navy announced the launch of tests of five underwater drones that could “fundamentally change the situation” in the Taiwan Strait. It was noted that the new drones have the potential to covertly lay mines.

The conflict between China and Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August 2022. The Chinese side considers Taiwan its own territory, therefore, it considers the visit of the island by officials of other countries as support for the independence of Taiwan.

The island of Taiwan has been governed by an independent administration since 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by General Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in the civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China later resumed.