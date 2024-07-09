Since the disastrous debate in Atlanta against Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden has been tested at every event he takes part in. After a few days of campaigning, he put on his great statesman’s suit on Tuesday and took part in the event celebrating the 75th anniversary of NATO with a passionate defence of the Atlantic Alliance and its historic role. Biden announced the delivery to Ukraine of new defence systems against air attacks, at a time when it has just been hit hard by Russian missiles. Biden was blunt: “Ukraine can and will stop Putin,” he said. “Ukraine will prevail, not Russia,” he added.

“Today I am announcing a historic donation of air defense equipment to Ukraine,” President Joe Biden said at the opening of the NATO summit in Washington. “The United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy will provide Ukraine with the equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems,” he added. He also indicated that in the coming months the United States and other countries will provide Ukraine with dozens of other tactical air defense systems and hundreds of munitions for them.

The United States, Germany and Romania will send Ukraine additional Patriot batteries, while the Netherlands and other countries will provide Patriot components to form one more battery, according to a joint statement. Italy will provide a SAMP-T air defense system. Other allies, including Canada, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom, will provide other systems that will help Ukraine expand its coverage. And other nations have agreed to provide munitions for those systems. The United States has already sent Ukraine two Patriot missile systems — one late last year and another recently.

The announcement of the delivery of the new air defense systems comes the day after Russia launched a massive missile offensive against Ukraine that killed nearly 40 people, injured more than 170 and hit a pediatric hospital in kyiv. Biden has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to “wipe Ukraine off the map.” “And we know that Putin will not stop in Ukraine. But make no mistake, Ukraine can and will stop Putin,” he added.

“A NATO more powerful than ever”

The US president appeared in good spirits at the imposing Mellon Auditorium, the same place where on April 4, 1949, the 12 founding countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) signed the so-called Washington Treaty, which gave birth to the Alliance. The decoration of the venue was reminiscent of images from 75 years ago. “Today, NATO is more powerful than ever, with the strength of 32 countries,” said Biden, who considers the expansion of the Alliance (with the incorporation of Finland and Sweden) and the unity shown in response to Russia as one of his great achievements in foreign policy. “It is good that we are stronger than ever, because this moment in history demands our collective strength,” he added.

The US president spoke in an energetic tone, without the hoarseness or cough that ruined the debate on June 27, and with a coherent and error-free speech, read, of course, through the transparent auxiliary screens that act as teleprompters. He barely looked away from the teleprompter not even to award NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg – who is nearing the end of his term – the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian decoration.

The NATO summit has been singled out by the president himself as an opportunity to demonstrate his ability to lead the world’s leading power. Biden has again demonstrated, as he did in his State of the Union address last March, that he can convincingly read a carefully prepared speech. He has not made a single lapse or major mistake. That, however, is probably not enough for those who point to his difficulty in stringing together an improvised speech. Thursday’s press conference at the end of the summit has been singled out as a more suitable opportunity, but holding a press conference without major blunders is not a very high bar either.

Biden, in any case, has taken advantage not only of his speech, but of the entire anniversary celebration to show his commitment to NATO. The president accuses his Republican rival of trying to disengage from the Alliance. Perhaps for this reason, from the introductory historical video, Biden has made an effort to show the consensus that has traditionally existed in the United States with respect to NATO. Republican President Ronald Reagan and Democrat John F. Kennedy had prominent appearances.

The president also noted that 23 of the 32 member countries are meeting the alliance’s defense spending target this year of 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP). Only nine countries were meeting the target when Biden took office in January 2021.

He also stressed the importance of the Atlantic Alliance in the current geopolitical context: “This is a crucial moment for Europe and the transatlantic community, and I would add for the world,” he said on Tuesday.

