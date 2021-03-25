Biden announces his intention to run for a second term in 2024

US President Joe Biden revealed, Thursday, that he is considering running for the next elections in 2024.

Biden is often portrayed as a one-term president given his age. Biden said, in a press conference at the White House, that he intends to “run” for a second term in 2024, with Kamala Harris, his deputy, who is the first woman to hold the position of US vice presidency.

The health condition of Biden, who is 78, raises frequent questions.

“I was elected to solve problems, not to create divisions,” the Democratic president said, in his first official meeting with journalists, just over 60 days after he came to power.

“I have already said that the most pressing issues for the American people are Covid-19 and the economic crisis affecting millions of Americans,” he added. This is why I focused in the beginning on these specific problems, ”he said, praising the huge stimulus package of $ 1.9 trillion that he approved.

While his initial goal of administering 100 million doses of the emerging coronavirus vaccines was achieved on the 58th day of his term, he raised the ceiling of his ambitions and said: “We will have given 200 million doses by the 100th day of my state.”

The forty-sixth president of the United States put the issue of the influx of immigrants into perspective, saying: This matter “happens every year.”

He added, “Every year, we witness a significant increase in the number of arrivals at the border in the winter” because migrants are “less likely to die from the heat in the desert” while on Wednesday he assigned his deputy, Kamala Harris, the task of dealing with this very sensitive issue.