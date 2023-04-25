Joe Biden wants to be president of the United States until he is 86 years old. That open secret is already an official announcement. Biden has proclaimed this Tuesday through a three minute videounder the title Let’s Finish the Job (Let’s finish the job) that will be presented for re-election on November 5, 2024. The ad, in which he calls to defend freedom and democracy against the extremists’ attempt to curtail them ―identifies these radicals with the Trumpist current MAGA , Make America First Again (Let’s Make America Great Again)—April 25 has arrived, the same day four years ago he entered the Democratic Party’s nomination race to oust Donald Trump from the White House. In the 2020 campaign recited his favorite poem by Irishman Seamus Heaney, in which “hope and history rhyme.” Now, the story rhymes with itself and the most likely hypothesis is that Biden faces Trump again.

The president had been warning for months that his plan was to run for re-election, but without officially taking the step. With incumbent presidents, it is practically taken for granted that they will run again, but in the case of Biden, who will turn 82 shortly after the 2024 elections, the doubt was reasonable. Most Americans, and even Democratic voters, believe he should not run for a second term, according to polls.

At the worst moments of his presidency, with his popularity plummeting due to inflation, the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, crime and immigration pressure, many Democrats thought he had better step aside. However, Biden knew how to handle his midterm election campaign and the Democrats achieved the best result in 20 years for the party of the occupant of the White House. The doubts were dispelled.

In the press conference after those elections, they asked him if he planned to run for re-election. He pointed to the first lady, Jill Biden, and replied in the plural: “Our intention is to introduce ourselves again.” Already then they told him that two-thirds of Americans preferred that he not show up and he replied that this was not something that weighed on his decision. And when asked if he would want to take on Trump or Ron DeSantis, he quipped: “It’ll be fun to see how they go against each other.”

Beyond official announcements, Biden has always insisted that his plan was to run for reelection. With that he dissuaded potential rivals of his party from doing so. Unlike 2020, the path of the primaries is clear for the president. There are no weight rivals. The anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, whose main asset is the last name of his father, New York senator, United States attorney general and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, assassinated in 1968, has announced his candidacy. and of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, assassinated five years earlier. So has Marianne Williamson, whose presence is equally anecdotal.

As if the lack of weighty rivals were not enough, the Democratic Party has redrawed the primary calendar to suit Biden. They will begin on February 3 in South Carolina, the first state where Biden won in 2020, after his losses in Iowa and New Hampshire. New Hampshire and Nevada will follow on February 6; Georgia on February 13, and Michigan on February 27. The Democratic convention that should proclaim his candidacy for the presidency is scheduled for August 19-22, 2024 in Chicago.

What is foreseeable is that Biden’s electoral partner will once again be Kamala Harris, the vice president. It is usual to repeat and although Harris is not very popular, she complements the president. According to local media reports, Biden has decided to put Julie Chavez Rodríguez, who is very close to the vice president, at the head of his campaign. If Biden wins the Democratic nomination, the granddaughter of longtime union and civil rights leader Cesar Chavez would become the first Latina to run a presidential campaign.

The president appealed in the last address on the State of the Union, in February, to the need to “finish the job”, something that could be interpreted as an invitation to Congress to take advantage of the second half of his term, but also as a subliminal announcement about his willingness to re-introduce himself.

Age

During the 2020 campaign, age was already an issue to consider. When asked as a candidate if he planned to be a one-term president, he avoided committing to it: “It is legitimate for people to ask about my age. It’s the same question they asked me when I was 29 years old. [fue elegido senador con esa edad], if he was old enough for the position. I hope I can show that with age comes wisdom and experience that allows us to do things much better ”, he replied. However, Biden himself defined himself in the campaign as “a transition candidate.”

At first, Biden seemed to have the priority of overcoming the Trump era, recovering democratic normalcy and combating the polarization of American politics. That plan, however, involved the fact that Trump withdrew from the scene. It hasn’t been like that. The Republican Party remains hostage to the former president, who promoted extremist candidates who failed in last November’s elections.

Neither the role in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, nor the electoral hoax, nor his attempts to subvert the result, nor his criminal accusation, nor the tax fraud of his business group, nor the lawsuit for rape, nor the Investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office for various possible crimes have been enough to reduce support in the Republican bases.

That Trump is in the 2024 presidential race motivated Biden. The president presents his predecessor as a threat to democracy. He already defeated him and he sees himself with the possibility of doing it again. Also, in that case, the age difference is not that much. Trump would enter the election at over 78 years of age and, in fact, if he were elected, he would surpass Biden as the oldest president if he completed his term.

The presentation of the candidacy allows the president to start up the apparatus of his campaign, especially the collection. Biden plans an event with the main donors this week. The White House, on the other hand, is a magnificent platform for political propaganda and gives unparalleled visibility. For better and for worse.

