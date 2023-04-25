The President of the United States, Joe Biden, confirmed this Tuesday (25), after months of rumours, that he will run for re-election in the 2024 elections.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said that we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” said the American president in a video entitled “Freedom”, in which he confirmed that he will run again for president of the country.

Biden chose this Tuesday, April 25, to make his intentions official because today marks four years since he launched the campaign that took him to the White House after defeating then-President Donald Trump (2017-2020) in the 2020 elections.

At the time, Biden also announced his campaign with a video in which he promised to unite a deeply divided society and save the “soul” of the nation, after four years of Trump in the White House.

This time, his message followed similar lines, but emphasizing the importance of “finishing the job” started during his first term with Vice President Kamala Harris, who will again be his partner in the 2024 race.

In addition, the Democrat warned against “extremists of MAGA” – in reference to Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” -, an expression he usually uses to refer to Republican lawmakers most aligned with the former president.

“They are preparing to take away fundamental freedoms, reducing the Social Security you paid all your life, while lowering taxes for the rich. Dictating the medical decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love,” warned Biden in his message.

The president, who at 80 is the oldest president in US history, had been saying for months that he intended to run for re-election.

Just yesterday, Biden announced that he would make his candidacy official “very soon” and reiterated that he had already made a decision about the 2024 elections.

While on the Republican side, the primaries promise to be hectic, with Trump already confirmed and the likely participation of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

On the Democratic side, Biden appears to have a clear path. So far, only two people have declared their intention to run for the Democratic nomination: environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, nephew of President John F. Kennedy (1961-1963), and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

The Democratic National Committee fully endorses Biden and has already said it does not plan to host primary debates. Including, the Democratic National Committee changed the primary calendar to meet the president’s wishes, prioritizing South Carolina, where Biden gained strength in 2020, after resounding defeats in Iowa and New Hampshire, traditionally the first states to vote.

Biden unsuccessfully tried to win the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008. That year, Democratic candidate and later President Barack Obama (2008-2017) chose Biden as vice president and both won the 2008 and 2012 elections.