Biden Announces Bipartisan Agreement for Infrastructure Plan

US President Joe Biden, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, talks about the senators’ bipartisan agreement on the infrastructure plan| Photo: EFE/EPA/SARAH SILBIGER / POOL

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced on Thursday that Republican and Democrat senators have reached an agreement for the infrastructure plan, which will create “millions of jobs”.

“We’ve reached an agreement,” Biden told the White House, alongside a group of senators, referring to a massive investment plan to modernize the US infrastructure network.

The agreement, for which economic details were not disclosed, but which could be around $1 trillion, comes after months of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, and is expected to be ratified in Congress. Biden said the plan would allow “the creation of thousands of jobs” in the reconstruction of ports, airports, bridges and roads.

In previous negotiations, the president had lowered the amount of the plan, which initially stood at US$ 2.3 trillion, after criticism from Republicans, who considered the amount excessive. Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema, one of the supporters of the proposal, told the press that all parties had to “give in on something to get something”.