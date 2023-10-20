Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Israel and Ukraine are waiting for further aid packages from the USA. Joe Biden is promoting new payments. But there is a big hurdle.

Washington – The position of the USA in the Israel war is just as clear and inviolable as that in Ukraine war. The President emphasized this Joe Biden again in one of his rare speeches from the Oval Office in the White House. On Thursday evening (local time) he turned democrat to US citizens and announced that it would request a further comprehensive aid package from the US Congress to support, among other things, Israel and Ukraine.

Determined speech: US President Joe Biden wants to put together a new aid package that will also benefit Israel and Ukraine. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



Biden announces aid package: It’s probably about $100 million

He declared that the USA could not and would not allow “terrorists” like the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas and “tyrants” like the Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin would win. Both conflicts are also about “America’s national security.” So far we can only speculate about the financial framework of the aid package. Before Biden’s speech, the US media talked about 100 billion US dollars – almost 94.5 million euros. This should therefore also include funds for the… China threatened Taiwan and US border security will be included.

Details will follow this Friday. However, Parliament would first have to approve the package. However, that is what it says House of Representatives currently without a leader since Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted by radical Republicans more than two weeks ago.

Biden on Israel: “Stronger than ever”

Biden promised “unprecedented assistance to Israel” and stressed: “We will ensure that other hostile actors in the region know that Israel is stronger than ever before and prevent the conflict from spreading.” Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also warned of further escalation on Thursday when he visited Bundeswehr soldiers in southern Lebanon who are stationed there as part of the Unifil mission.

According to Biden, the new package is also intended to ensure that Ukraine can continue to defend itself against the Russian invaders. Support for was particularly high among Republicans Kyiv has recently been viewed more and more critically. This is another reason why it is by no means certain that such an aid package would get through parliament.

Biden on Hamas and Putin: “Want to completely destroy neighboring democracies”

The US President also knows this, who spoke of “divisions” but appealed to “our responsibility as a great nation”. According to Biden, military aid to Israel and Ukraine would be “smart investments” and would provide “dividends” for U.S. security “for generations.”

Even though both countries are geographically far away, support is important. “Hamas and Putin pose different threats, but they have one thing in common: They want to completely destroy both neighboring democracies,” Biden warned. As history has shown, terrorists and dictators left unchecked will only cause more chaos, death and destruction.

US aid to Israel and Ukraine: So much money flows from the USA

For the Ukraine According to the Pentagon, the USA has already provided military equipment worth around 44 billion US dollars. That’s the equivalent of 41.6 billion euros. Israel receives billions in support from Washington every year because the USA sees itself as the protecting power of the country, which was founded in 1948. All in all – not adjusted for inflation – 158 million US dollars (i.e. 149.4 million euros) are said to have flowed to Jerusalem for bilateral aid and missile defense. This emerges from a report by the Congressional Research Service, which works nonpartisanly for members and committees of Congress. (mg)