US President Joe Biden announced today, Thursday, a new initiative in favor of combating climate change.

Biden announced plans to increase US funding to help developing countries combat climate change and reduce deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, during a meeting with leaders of the world’s largest economies.

Biden urged his counterparts to be ambitious in setting targets to cut emissions and prevent the global temperature from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, during an online meeting of the Forum of Major Economies on Energy and Climate.

“We are in a moment of great peril, but there is also great and serious potential. With the right commitment and implementation by every country of commitments… the goal of limiting global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees can remain within reach,” Biden said.

Countries participating in the forum emit about 80 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the White House. Thursday’s meeting is the group’s fourth meeting under Biden’s leadership.

Biden announced a $1 billion US contribution to the Green Climate Fund, which funds clean energy and climate resilience projects in developing countries, doubling the overall US contribution.

Biden also announced plans to request $500 million over five years to contribute to the Amazon Fund, which works to combat deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon and related activities. A senior administration official said the Biden team will have to work with Congress to secure this funding.