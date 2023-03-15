US President Joe Biden said he announced an executive order on controlling the use of firearms, amid repeated deadly shootings in the country in recent times. “I announced an executive order on gun violence to intensify our work to save lives,” Biden said in a tweet on his Twitter account on Tuesday night / Wednesday.
This order, he added, “will keep firearms out of dangerous hands, take every legal action to move closer to background checks … expand awareness of red flag laws, and more,” referring to legislation that gives law enforcement authorities the power to temporarily confiscate weapons. of a person exhibiting disturbing behaviour.
