US President Joe Biden criticized the brutality of Russian forces in Ukraine.| Photo: FE/EPA/LUKASZ GAGULSKI

US President Joe Biden announced this Thursday (21) a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, worth US$ 800 million (R$ 3.71 billion), aimed at strengthening resistance in the former soviet republic in the face of the Russian invasion.

In a speech at the White House, Biden indicated that aid includes heavy artillery weapons, Howitzer cannons and more tactical drones. “We are sharing and will continue to share meaningful and timely intelligence to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression,” Biden said.

In addition, the American president announced that a ban on docking Russian vessels will be decreed in ports located on the coasts of the United States, in a measure similar to that adopted by the European Union. Biden criticized the brutality of Moscow’s forces in Ukraine and highlighted the importance of the international community standing together against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shortly before the speech, the White House announced that Biden received Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is making an official trip to Washington, at the official residence of the presidency.