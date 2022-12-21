US President Biden announced Zelensky’s openness to a dialogue on peace with Russia

US President Joe Biden said that the head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is open to a dialogue about peace with Russia. About this he reported at a press conference following talks with the Ukrainian leader.

President Zelensky, you have made it clear that you are open to achieving…let me rephrase. You are open to achieving peace, a just world Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

According to Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not intend to stop this war.” “And the United States intends to ensure that the valiant Ukrainian people continue to have the means to defend their country,” the head of the White House said.

Zelensky’s visit to the USA

Zelensky arrived in the United States on Wednesday, December 21. He said that his visit was made possible by the restoration of control over the situation in Ukraine with the use of Western military assistance.

The Ukrainian leader noted that he wanted to come to the United States earlier, but could not, “because the situation was too difficult.”

And now, if I came, it means that we control the situation thanks to the support, primarily thanks to your support. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The politician also presented Biden with a medal from the Ukrainian commander of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system battery. The American leader reacted to the gift with the phrase: “undeserved, but I appreciate it.”

“Wonderful news” for Ukraine

Zelensky, after meeting with Biden, promised to return to Ukraine with “wonderful news.” The Ukrainian leader also announced a new stage in relations with the United States. According to him, over the past 300 days, relations between the states have become truly allied.

We have wonderful news with which I am returning home. President Biden announced a new military support package, the main part of which is Patriot complexes. This will significantly strengthen our air defense system. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also expressed hope that Congress would support a $45 billion aid package.

Zelensky stressed that he had discussed in detail with his American counterpart joint strategic steps in the future. He said that today there is a clear understanding of how the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian side will be strengthened in the coming months.

The Ukrainian leader also said that he expects to maintain bipartisan support from the US Congress, regardless of the change in its composition.

Regardless of the changes in Congress, I am confident that there will be support from both parties and both houses. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

US Promises

Biden, at a meeting with Zelensky at the White House, promised that the American side would continue to increase military support for Kyiv, including the supply of air defense systems (air defenses).

The politician noted that Washington and its partners will continue to “create costs for the Kremlin” and support Ukraine.

The American leader also said that Washington would provide Kyiv with a new $374 million humanitarian aid package.

According to the politician, the assistance will be delivered both in the form of food assistance and basic necessities, and in the form of financial support.

The US leader also reminded the Ukrainian president that his people “inspire the world” and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “using winter as a weapon.” Biden promised Zelensky to continue supporting the “great people of Ukraine.”

President Zelensky and I are united, two countries together to ensure that he [президент РФ Владимир Путин] failed to succeed Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Conditions for a “just world”

Zelensky has said he doesn’t know what a “just peace” with Russia looks like, but he’s confident he rules out compromises on issues of territory and sovereignty.

Fair world? I don't know. I don't know what a fair world is. This is a very philosophical description. For each of us, a just world looks different. For me, as President, a just peace means no compromise on the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of my country, reparation for all damage caused by Russian aggression Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Earlier, Zelensky named three steps that will bring the onset of peace in the country closer.

The politician said that the first step is to provide Ukraine with modern tanks, artillery, shells, as well as more rocket artillery and longer-range missiles. The second step is to provide support in achieving financial, energy and social stability in Ukraine in 2023, in particular, ensuring reliable protection of the Ukrainian energy sector from strikes.

The third step is the implementation of the “peace formula” proposed by Zelensky earlier, as well as the convening of the Global Peace Formula Summit “to determine how and when the points of the Ukrainian “peace formula” will be implemented.”