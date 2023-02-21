US President Biden said that Western countries are not going to attack Russia

The US and the European Union (EU) do not seek war or the destruction of Russia. The unwillingness to fight with Moscow was announced by US President Joe Biden during a speech on the occasion of his visit to Poland, reports RIA News.

“I once again appeal to the Russian people. The US and European countries do not seek to establish control over Russia or destroy it. The West did not plan to attack Russia,” the American leader recalled.

On February 21, Putin announced the suspension of Russia’s participation in the START during the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly. The head of state noted that in the future, in order to interact within the framework of the treaty, it will be necessary to understand exactly how the total NATO nuclear arsenal will be taken into account.