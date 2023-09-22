NBC: Biden briefed Zelensky on transfer of ATACMS missiles

US President Joe Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky that Washington will transfer a small number of ATACMS missiles to Kyiv. This is reported by NBC News with reference to sources.

“President Joe Biden told Vladimir Zelensky that the United States will provide a small number of long-range missiles,” the report said.

Sources also said that so far the date of the transfer of missiles and the official announcement of their deliveries are unknown. This is expected to be announced separately in an official White House announcement.

Earlier, former US Marine Corps (MCC) intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Russian electronic warfare systems will block American ATACMS missiles if the West decides to supply them to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

According to him, the ATACMS system will be under attack by Russian anti-missile weapons, which will be able to intercept the missiles before they reach their target.