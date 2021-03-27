US authorities are exploring how to help ground the container ship Ever Given and unblock traffic in the Suez Canal. This was announced on Friday, March 26, by US President Joe Biden.

The head of state stressed that the United States has capabilities and equipment that most countries do not have.

“We are studying what kind of help we can provide,” the press service quotes Biden. White House…

Earlier Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the US had offered to help Egypt unblock the Suez Canal.

On the same day, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that the container ship Ever Given could be floated as early as Saturday, March 27, as efforts to rescue the vessel are going well, prompting the authorities’ hope.

The Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given ran aground south of the Suez Canal on 23 March, blocking more than 150 vessels. The Japanese company Shohei Kisen, the ship’s operator, claims that strong winds were the cause of the accident.