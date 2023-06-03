Biden called the stakes around the law to raise the national debt ceiling higher than ever

US President Joe Biden said that the authorities managed to avoid a crisis and collapse in the country’s economy. His words lead RIA News.

Biden announced the prevention of a collapse in the US economy and called the stakes around the law on raising the national debt ceiling “as high as ever.”

“That’s why I’m speaking to you tonight – to report on the averted crisis and what we’re doing to protect America’s future. The adoption of this budget agreement was crucial. The stakes were higher than ever,” the head of state said.

The American leader added that as a result of the adoption of the initiative, none of the country’s parties has fully satisfied its demands. However, the citizens got “what they needed”.

On June 2, the US Senate approved an increase in the national debt ceiling. The document was supported by 63 members of the upper house of Congress, opposed by 36 senators. On June 1, the US House of Representatives passed the initiative.