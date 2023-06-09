Biden: the collective West has done everything possible to prepare the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden, at a joint press conference at the White House with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said that Western countries had made every effort to counteroffensive the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). His words lead TASS.

Biden stressed that Kyiv itself should talk about military operations, so he will not do this. He stressed that the collective West, including the United States, did everything possible to prepare the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, Washington is positive in the developing situation.

On June 1, the US announced a massive NATO support package for Ukraine. This was announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a press conference following the meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries of the alliance.

Prior to this, the coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council, John Kirby, said that the United States would provide Ukraine with a new package of military assistance. It will include additional ammunition and Avenger and Stinger air defense systems, as well as anti-tank weapons.