It is necessary to achieve a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to free the remaining hostages held by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas. US President Joe Biden announced this on February 16.

He noted that over the past week he had held “extensive discussions” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, each of which lasted about an hour.

“I have presented arguments and am very firmly convinced that a temporary ceasefire is necessary to bring out the prisoners and hostages. I hope this can be done in the near future,” said the American leader.

Biden also noted that negotiations on a new deal are still ongoing. He expressed the hope that the Israeli side will not undertake any massive military operations in the territory of the Palestinian enclave in the near future.

“We are in a situation where there are not only Israelis there, but also American hostages. “I hope that we will achieve their release in order to bring the Americans home,” the US President emphasized.

Earlier, on February 14, it became known that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a new plan for the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip, which was developed by the Mossad intelligence service, the General Security Service (Shin Bet) and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

On January 22, NBC News, citing an unnamed diplomat, reported that negotiations to release the remaining prisoners held in the Gaza Strip remained at an impasse because Israel did not agree with Hamas' demand for a permanent ceasefire.

Netanyahu said on January 18 that Israel intends to continue the operation in the Gaza Strip until the Hamas movement is completely defeated and the fighting will continue for many months. Israeli President Isaac Herzog then indicated that Hamas must be eradicated in order to “ensure a better future for the Palestinians.”

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.