The US government has made progress in solving the debt ceiling problem, but a real solution to this problem has not yet been found. This was announced on May 13 by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

The American leader, speaking to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, commented on the ongoing negotiations between the White House and Congress on this issue.

“They’re moving forward,” Biden said briefly.

He then added that there was a “real discussion” going on, but no agreement had yet been reached on the issue.

Earlier, on May 12, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the ministry intends to notify the US Congress of the timing of a possible default within two weeks. Yellen added that the US administration may run out of emergency measures due to reaching the national debt ceiling as early as June 1. In this case, she stressed, the country would face a default on the federal debt, which would spell disaster for the global economy.

On the same day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that negotiations between the US presidential administration and Congress to prevent a default on public debt are going well.

On May 10, the American leader noted that a possible default in the United States of America would result in problems for the whole world. At the same time, according to him, the risk of default is an “artificial crisis” swayed by the Republicans.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that this was not the first time the United States had faced the threat of default, and that it had already taken the form of a kind of ritual.

Earlier in May, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that in 2024 the level of US public debt will rise to 125.8% of GDP, in 2025 to 129.1% of GDP. By 2028, it can reach 136.2% of GDP.

At the moment, the national debt of the United States is $31.4 trillion.