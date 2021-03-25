US President Joe Biden announced the disruption of the deadline for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. He spoke about this during a press conference, it was broadcast on Youtube-channel of the White House.

Biden admitted that it would be difficult to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan on time, as promised by his predecessor, Donald Trump. “We will go out [из Афганистана], the question is when, ”Biden told reporters.

The event was the first full-blown press conference given by Biden as president. According to Newsweek, Biden is the first American leader in 100 years to postpone his first full-fledged press contact by nine weeks since his inauguration.

In July 2020, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States planned to completely withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 2021. He stressed that the American army has cut its military presence in the country by half. The United States brought troops into Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York.