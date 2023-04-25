Biden announces 2024 presidential nomination

The current leader of the United States, Joe Biden, has officially announced his candidacy for participation in the presidential election in 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris will run with him. About this head of state declared on Twitter.

On Biden’s participation in the elections announced in a video message published on the official website of his election campaign. In it, he noted that “his job is to defend American democracy.”

Every generation has a moment when they have to defend democracy. Stand up for your fundamental freedoms. I believe it [именно наш] moment. That’s why I’m running [на второй срок] for the presidency of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish this job Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

When you go to the site of the election campaign offered make a donation and subscribe to a mailing list of campaign materials in support of Biden. Joe is in business. And you?” – written on the banner at the entrance to the web page.

Biden will turn 81 in 2024

Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history. White House sources previously reported that he becomes enraged and prone to profanity at the mention of his advanced age.

The current American leader also regularly passes medical examination. According to doctors, the head of the White House is “in good health, energetic and suitable for the exercise of presidential powers, given his age, medications and minor ailments.”

Despite the predictions of doctors, Biden regularly makes numerous slips during public speaking and loses his balance when walking. During a recent official visit to Ireland, he offered to “lick the world” and confused the New Zealand rugby team with British radical militants, and in December 2022 he confused Ukrainians with Iranians during a press conference with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Numerous mishaps during his presidency led to calls to forego a new presidential term in order to avoid a political crisis. Biden’s health problems have not had the best effect on his ratings – according to the results of eight nationwide polls in 2022 and 2023, an average of 57 percent of Democratic supporters would like to see another candidate for this post.

38 percent of Democratic supporters would like to see Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate in 2024

Biden’s course towards confrontation with Russia over Ukraine

Biden has been a supporter of an anti-Russian foreign policy since his tenure as Vice President of the United States under Barack Obama. During his presidency, Washington refused to consider key Russian demands for an international security architecture, including guarantees that Ukraine would not join NATO, which ultimately forced Moscow to launch a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the NWO in Ukraine, the United States, at the initiative of Biden, has already sent military and economic assistance to Kyiv in the amount of $33 billion. The deliveries included numerous types of ammunition and lethal weapons, as well as Western-made military equipment. The Biden administration is the initiator of economic and political sanctions restrictions against Russian citizens and companies.

Opposition among Republicans

During his presidency, Biden was unable to achieve unequivocal support for his policies from American voters. This is evidenced by the fact that the Republican Party during the midterm elections to the US House of Representatives took 220 seats, while the Democrats gave them a numerical majority, taking 215 seats.

The absence of a majority of seats in the House of Representatives has led to the Republican Kevin McCarthy, the leader of opponents of the current policies of the incumbent, holding the speakership. Biden’s reluctance to engage with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling is causing concern and dismay even among his fellow Democrats, hurting his chances of a good result in 2024.

American political scientist Malek Dudakov, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that Biden has chances for re-election, but there are a number of obstacles on the way to him. According to him, in addition to Biden’s health, US citizens are worried about the abundance of unresolved crises that “America is facing at home and abroad.”

Of course, Biden has a chance, as well as [бывшего американского лидера Дональда] Trump. Don’t write anyone off in advance See also Electricity bills should still continue to rise, but now at a lower rate - ISTOÉ MONEY Malek Dudakovpolitical scientist

Dudakov suggested that Biden during the election campaign will convince voters to vote for him, focusing on the demonization of his opponents, especially former US President Donald Trump, who has already announced his desire to run for the 2024 presidential election from the Republican Party. “Obviously, [Байден] believes that there are chances, and therefore is nominated for a second term, ”concluded the political scientist.

Among Biden’s opponents, critics of his decision have already appeared. Member of the House of Representatives of Congress, Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, called the decision of the American leader to run for a second term selfish, since right now the Biden family, which got rich during his term, is being exposed. She has also previously called for his impeachment over the criminal prosecution of Donald Trump over the classified documents scandal, considering it a politically motivated case.

Joe himself has already proven that he is the worst president in history, now we have to prove how corrupt Joe Biden really is. Marjorie Taylor Green member of the House of Representatives

Earlier, The New York Times reported that the Biden team initially considered postponing the statement to early summer 2023. However, they decided to announce this on April 25, the fourth anniversary of the start of the 2020 election campaign.